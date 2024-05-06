Pfizer Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NYSE:PFE)

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,676.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,510 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 551,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 117,205 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $2,792,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,343.1% during the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 295,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 274,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

