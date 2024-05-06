PGGM Investments Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $72,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,913,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $887.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $867.38 and a 200-day moving average of $652.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $272.40 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

