Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $2.11 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

