Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 61,001 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 119,602 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,070 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $269.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.94 and its 200-day moving average is $240.66. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.