Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Issued By Zacks Research

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zscaler in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

ZS opened at $177.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.61. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -186.43 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $217,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $72,051,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 222,825 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

