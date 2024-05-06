Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GDDY)

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $123.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.87. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 102.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,599,518.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,025,346. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.