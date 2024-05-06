Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Cut by Analyst

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Life Time Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst O. Rickert now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Life Time Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Life Time Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Life Time Group stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

