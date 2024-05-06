Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Chimerix, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Chimerix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

CMRX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at $6,240,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chimerix by 190.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 387,638 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 267,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.