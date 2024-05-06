Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Chimerix, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chimerix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chimerix by 190.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 387,638 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,240,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

