Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Issued By Northland Capmk

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse stock opened at $58.04 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $740.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.86 million.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.71%.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

