Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Issued By Northland Capmk

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFBFree Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BELFB

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse stock opened at $58.04 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $740.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.86 million.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.71%.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.