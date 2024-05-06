Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Boosted by Northland Capmk

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $150.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.41 and a 200 day moving average of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,558 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

