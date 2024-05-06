Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Decreased by Roth Capital (NYSE:AXS)

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for AXIS Capital in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

AXS opened at $65.39 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,760,000 after acquiring an additional 58,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

