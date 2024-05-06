Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Forrester Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. Forrester Research has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.70 million, a PE ratio of 606.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

