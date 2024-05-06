Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Frontdoor, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Stock Up 1.9 %

FTDR stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Boston Partners raised its position in Frontdoor by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,186,000 after buying an additional 938,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,152.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after purchasing an additional 936,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 991,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 752,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,725,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,326,000 after purchasing an additional 413,393 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.