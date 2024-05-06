Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

GRBK opened at $56.64 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.