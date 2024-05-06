Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. Q2 has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $60.98.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 253,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,220.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 253,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,220.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,769,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,702 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Q2 by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 391,539 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $5,534,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

