Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bombardier Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.01 billion.

Bombardier has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$13.18.

