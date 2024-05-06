Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for CGI Group, Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

CGI Group Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.