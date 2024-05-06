Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olaplex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Olaplex Stock Down 1.8 %

Olaplex stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.