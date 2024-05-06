Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Tetra Tech, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tetra Tech in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Tetra Tech’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $207.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.74. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $132.29 and a 1 year high of $208.76.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,595 shares of company stock worth $2,925,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,623,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $96,655,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

