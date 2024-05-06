Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Coeur Mining, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:CDE)

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.36.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 50.0% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

