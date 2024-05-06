Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Valmont Industries, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:VMI)

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $246.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $303.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.21.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,407,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 802,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 386,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,281,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after acquiring an additional 79,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.