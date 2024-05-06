Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Reduced by Analyst

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.12.

Air Canada Stock Performance

TSE AC opened at C$18.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.43. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.05 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

