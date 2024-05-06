Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BZH)

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BZH. StockNews.com cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 13.50. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 28.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 84.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

