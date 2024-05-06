Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $79.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $81.14. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,850.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $176.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2024 earnings at $36.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $172.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $195.91 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 433.49% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,823.00.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,577.38 on Monday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,524.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,406.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

