Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Raised by Northland Capmk

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

FormFactor Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $54.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,398,580. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

