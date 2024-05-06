Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FORR)

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Forrester Research in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on FORR

Forrester Research Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.70 million, a PE ratio of 606.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $269,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.