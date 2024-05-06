Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. Lifted by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Forrester Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million.
FORR opened at $18.19 on Monday. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $352.70 million, a PE ratio of 606.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
