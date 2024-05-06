Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

HRZN opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.59 million, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.19. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $42,960.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,991.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

