Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a research note issued on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $213.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

