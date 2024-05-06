Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:KMPR)

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Kemper in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kemper

Kemper Price Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $58.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -65.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Kemper by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.