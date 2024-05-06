Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (NYSE:SMP)

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share.

SMP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 0.6 %

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.61. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 83.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Further Reading

