Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Joint Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Joint in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Joint’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Joint’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JYNT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $16.12 on Monday. Joint has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $240.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 75.2% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Joint by 192.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Joint by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

