Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lowered by National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $54.66 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

