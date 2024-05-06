Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Unifi, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UFI)

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Unifi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Unifi Stock Performance

Shares of UFI stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. Unifi has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 814,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Unifi by 0.6% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,371,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 242,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 115.8% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 186,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 100,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.