Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRV. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.47.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,057,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

