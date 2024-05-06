Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By Roth Capital

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.14 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

