Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday.

HVT stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $463.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.06 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

