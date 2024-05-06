Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for STERIS plc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:STE)

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STE

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $207.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average is $216.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS has a 1 year low of $185.22 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,434,000 after buying an additional 53,526 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,218,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $220,954,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,491,000 after buying an additional 44,781 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.