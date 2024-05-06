Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:CNK)

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cinemark

Cinemark Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cinemark by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67,851 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,272 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 276.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 189,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 138,874 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $901,000.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.