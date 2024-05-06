Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Cut by Analyst

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

CTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.19 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,461,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,485,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

