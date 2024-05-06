Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.54.

Shares of PKI opened at C$40.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$30.88 and a 12 month high of C$47.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$484,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,392 shares of company stock worth $1,867,999. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

