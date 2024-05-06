QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Barclays

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $179.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.08. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $183.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,728 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.