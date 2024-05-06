Raymond James Comments on Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.22.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$50.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$60.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.31. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$47.07 and a 12-month high of C$64.51. The stock has a market cap of C$951.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

