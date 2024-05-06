Raymond James Comments on CGI Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.64. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

CGI Group Stock Performance

