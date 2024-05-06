Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,857 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 341,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,470,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after acquiring an additional 811,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

