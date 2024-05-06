Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Repligen Stock Up 0.4 %

RGEN opened at $167.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

