Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.76.

NYSE:COP opened at $122.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $95.81 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,179,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $138,723,000 after buying an additional 106,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

