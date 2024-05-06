Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

AUPH stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $729.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

