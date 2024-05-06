Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Capital Realty Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FCR)

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Capital Realty in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$171.18 million during the quarter.

Shares of FCR stock opened at C$20.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

